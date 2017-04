Like & Share E&P:

The New York Times continues to add to the ranks of its top newsroom editors.

On Monday, the company announced that Sam Dolnick would become an assistant editor on the masthead. In his role, Mr. Dolnick, who has overseen many digital and mobile initiatives at The Times, including podcasts and virtual reality, will look to identify new opportunities to distribute Times journalism.