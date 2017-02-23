New York Times Names Editor to Steer Daily Coverage

Like & Share E&P:

The New York Times on Wednesday is adding the third woman in three weeks to the newsroom’s highest ranks, as the company continues to shake up its top leadership.

Alison Mitchell, who oversaw the paper’s daily news report through the presidential election, will become an assistant editor on the masthead. Along with Matthew Purdy, a deputy managing editor, she will steer the daily online and print coverage, including selecting articles for the front page.