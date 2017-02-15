Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/newly-created-kba-post-press-managerial-leadership-position-announced/

With the recent news earlier this year that KBA North America has been named the North American exclusive distributor for the newly-acquired Spanish medium- and large-format flatbed die cutter manufacturer Iberica AG S.A. by its parent company, Koenig & Bauer, KBA North America has begun to fill positions to oversee this new division. Its first announcement is to name Tom Fitzgerald to the newly created position.

Fitzgerald will be responsible for the development, implementation, and management of sales and marketing support for post press products, such as sheetfed die cutting equipment from its new subsidiary, KBA-Iberica Die Cutters S.A., a Barcelona-based producer of medium and large-format flatbed die cutters for board and corrugated packaging and KBA rotary die cutters, the Rapida RDC 106.

Fitzgerald joins KBA with extensive knowledge and hands-on service with sheetfed offset press and post press equipment. He combines nearly 25 years of experience of service and director of sales with a sheetfed press manufacturer to bearing the responsibility of overseeing the plant operations of a large manufacturer and converter of custom printed paperboard packaging in the Midwest.

“I am eager to begin my new role for the KBA-Iberica die-cutting systems and post press equipment,” says Fitzgerald. “Throughout my career I have always demonstrated a customer-centric attitude and this meshes perfectly with KBA’s core philosophy.”

“We would like to welcome Tom in this vital new role as we roll out the KBA-Iberica products,” says Eric Frank, Senior VP Marketing and Product Management of KBA North America. “We are confident that he will bring his robust knowledge of the market to help our customers grow their business in the folding carton industry.”

KBA North America is located in Dallas, Texas and a member of the KBA Group. Established almost 200 years ago in Würzburg, Germany, Koenig & Bauer AG (KBA) is the oldest and second largest press manufacturer worldwide. KBA’s banner, ‘People & Print’, reflects its dual focus as a leading innovator for print entrepreneurs. The group’s product range is the broadest in the industry; its portfolio includes sheetfed offset presses in all format classes, post-press die cutters, inkjet presses and systems, flexographic presses, commercial and newspaper web presses, special presses for banknotes, securities, metal-decorating, smart cards, glass and plastic decorating. For more information visit the company’s web site at www.kba.com.