News Advertising Coalition Names New Executive Director

John Newby has been named as the next executive director of the News Advertising Coalition.

Newby comes to NAC with extensive newspaper experience. He previously served as publisher of The Muskogee Phoenix (Muskogee, Okla.) and The Times (Ottawa, Ill.). Prior to that, he honed his skills in circulation and marketing at The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus (Moline, Ill.) and across several properties in Utah and Iowa. He is also the founder of the 360 Media Alliance–another newspaper trade organization like NAC, but with a focus on audience and distribution innovation.

Newby will be officially joining the organization on Jan. 1, 2019 and will attend the NAC conference in Atlanta Feb. 11-13. Philip Brown will continue as executive director through the end of February to ensure a smooth transition during the conference season.

The Executive Director Search Committee was comprised of Paul Pelland, NAC Treasurer; Jim Scanlan, NAC At-Large Board Member; and Allison Altobelli, NAC Board President. Katherine Kohls and Philip Brown also assisted with the interview and selection process.

The News Advertising Coalition was founded as Newspaper Target Marketing Coalition in 1998 and currently counts more than 40 newsmedia companies among its members–representing 24 different publishers. NAC also partners with a wide range of other business groups including eight affiliate members.