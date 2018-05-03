The News Media Alliance today announced that Dr. Dietrich von Klaeden, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Axel Springer SE, has joined its Board of Directors. Axel Springer joined the News Media Alliance in December 2017 as its first-ever European-based member. Axel Springer is the leading digital publisher in Europe, publishing brands such as Bild, Welt and Politico.eu, as well as Business Insider, one of the most popular and well-respected business news websites.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/news-media-alliance-confirms-dr-dietrich-von-klaeden-to-its-board-of-directors/