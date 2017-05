Like & Share E&P:

Thomas Huitt-Johnson, a reporter and page designer with the News-Press the past six and a half years, has been appointed sports editor of the newspaper.

Huitt-Johnson replaces Thom Hanrahan, who recently accepted a position as sports editor of the Courier-Tribune in Liberty, Missouri. Both newspapers are owned by News-Press & Gazette Co.