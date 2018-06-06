Julie Wood-Carroll Promoted to Iosco County News-Herald General Manager
With more than 12 years of experience in the industry, Julie Wood-Carroll has been promoted to general manager of the award-winning community newspapers Iosco County News-Herald, the newspaper of record for Iosco County, and its sister newspaper, the Oscoda Press.
Carroll’s promotion was announced by Larry Perrotto, chairman of the board of Community Media Group and Jody Perrotto, president and CEO of the parent company.
