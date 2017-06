Like & Share E&P:

The Nevada Daily Mail announces that editorial assistant Nick Wright will be moving to the editor’s position effective June 1.

Wright began his career in journalism in 1999 working as a photographer for multiple papers and wire agencies in the Dallas, Texas, area. Eventually working his way to photo editor at a daily paper there.