Nicole McMullin Named Online Brand Director of the Richmond Times-Dispatch

Publisher Tom Silvestri today named Nicole McMullin the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Online Brand Director.

Nicole will be tasked as the master collaborator in executing company-endorsed priorities that advance our online business and improve the digital customer experience.

She will move from RTD Creative Services, where she was director of multimedia services, to a restructured marketing staff that will now report to the publisher with Friday’s departure of Chief Marketing Officer Mike Polucci.

Nicole’s expertise in managing the Richmond.com products and her knowledge of our entire operation will play a vital role in recharging marketing as a proactive strategic resource for the RTD as it continues to transition in its 167th year of serving Richmond and Virginia, Silvestri said.

Silvestri added that RTD Marketing will help lead the way on promoting product improvements, development, innovation and audience engagement.

“This role calls for a marketer at heart, a digital strategic planner in earnest and among the strongest advocates for trusted journalism and outstanding community service by the RTD,” Silvestri said. “RTD Marketing will work closely with every RTD department to ensure we’re doing our best to add revenue and audience, while ensuring our digital experience improves each day.”

On the RTD Marketing staff, Nicole will join Subscription Sales Manager Jeremy Glover and Market Research and Social Media Analyst Alex Fisher. Jeremy’s main focus is our recently launched campaign to sign up 10,000 digital-only subscribers. Alex has the added responsibility of improving the RTD’s brand messaging via non-traditional routes to add new readers, advertisers and supporters.

“RTD Marketing will continue to keep our newspaper brand strong but there are many new opportunities to seize online and Nicole is the right champion to take us to new heights,” Silvestri said. “We have an excellent foundation in Richmond.com and the potential is unlimited with mobile.”

Nicole started working with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2007 after a two-year stint with Media General Interactive in Northern Virginia. With the Richmond Group, she has managed the digital news, production and special project teams and has worked with all departments to develop and install forward-looking digital projects. In 2014, she also managed the merger of Richmond.com and TimeDispatch.com and the transition of Richmond.com to a responsive mobile-friendly website earlier this year.

In 2011, she was named one of the “25 under 35” working in media by Editor & Publisher magazine.