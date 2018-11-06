Norcal Community Newspapers’ Division Announces New Editor Roles

NorCal Community Newspapers’ (NCN) Division Publisher Jim Gleim announced today the appointment of Jack F. K. Bungart to the position of Group Editor, Solano County Publications. In this capacity, Bungart will serve as Editor at The Reporter in Vacaville and The Times-Herald in Vallejo.

In the same communication Gleim announced the appointment of Melissa Murphy, currently Managing Editor at The Reporter, to lead the newsroom at the Santa Cruz Sentinel; NCN’s largest property.