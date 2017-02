Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/anthony-marquez-associated-press-la-bureau-chief-dies-at-55/

Anthony Marquez, an Associated Press intern who rose to Los Angeles bureau chief where his calm hand brought stability to AP’s news coverage in Southern California amid titanic changes for the journalism industry, has died. He was 55.

Marquez succumbed Thursday to complications from cancer.