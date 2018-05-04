Cyrus ‘Russ’ Jollivette, Longtime UM Leader and a Former Miami Times Editor, Dies at 71

Cyrus “Russ” Jollivette, a civic leader, a former senior administrator at the University of Miami and the nephew of longtime Miami Times publisher, Garth Reeves, died Monday. He was 71.

Jollivette, an alumnus of UM’s law school, worked at the university for 24 years — from 1977 to 2001 — and served in multiple senior-level positions during his tenure there, including as executive assistant to former UM President Edward “Tad” Foote, the university said.