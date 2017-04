Like & Share E&P:

The Daily Iowegian is saying goodbye to managing editor Michael Schaffer, who unexpectedly passed away Monday, April 17.

In an introductory column he wrote to Daily Iowegian readers in 2008, Schaffer shared his excitement for news reporting and his hopes for his new position.