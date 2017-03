Like & Share E&P:

Dean Krenz, a father, family man and newspaper publisher through and through, died on Tuesday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He was 86 years old.

Krenz served as publisher of the Sioux City Journal from 1975 to 1994, a tenure in which he helped oversee coverage of the crash of United Flight 232 on July 19, 1989, undoubtedly the largest story in the history of this community.