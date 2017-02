Like & Share E&P:

Dominic Welch was a bit of an anomaly as publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Following a nearly 100-year string of Irish-Americans at the newspaper’s helm, Welch was the son of Italian immigrants for whom English was a second language.