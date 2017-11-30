Obituaries People 

Don Fryday, Publisher Emeritus of Wellsboro Gazette, Dies at 91

Staff Report | Wellsboro GazetteNovember 30, 2017

Former Gazette owner Donald J. Fryday, 91, formerly of Wellsboro and Florida, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at his daughter Carol Ross’s home near Pittsburgh.

Born April 6, 1926 in Philadelphia, Don and his family moved to a farm in Bucks County in 1936. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17 and served until 1946. He was recalled into active duty in 1950 and served in the Korean conflict.

