http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/ex-newsday-editor-arthur-perfall-dies/

Arthur G. Perfall, a former Newsday managing editor who helped win the 1970 Pulitzer Prize for a series on local corruption and guided the newspaper during its formative years, died Jan. 25 of pneumonia.

Perfall, who died in a Fairfax, Virginia, hospital, was 89.