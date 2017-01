Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-ap-business-mirror-columnist-john-cunniff-dies-at-87/

John Cunniff, a business writer for The Associated Press who for 35 years wrote a column that helped readers grasp a better understanding of the economy, has died.

Cunniff, who had been in failing health since 2012, died Friday at a nursing home in Valley Cottage, New York, said his nephew, John Quigley. He was 87.