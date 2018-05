E. Michael Pakenham, former Baltimore Sun book editor whose career in newspapers spanned nearly a half-century, died May 9 of heart failure at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, Pa. The former Federal Hill resident, who had lived in Wellsville, Pa., for 17 years, was 85.

