Randalyn Nickelsen Clark, former owner of Community Newspapers with her husband, Steve Clark, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, after a long battle with cancer.

Clark grew up in Hood River and went on to attend Willamette University, the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.