Judi Erickson, the former city editor of the Los Angeles Daily News who went on to help start a regional business alliance, has died. She was 53.

She died overnight Wednesday at her home in Marion, Kentucky, said former Daily News publisher Tracy Hernandez, the founding CEO of the Los Angeles County Business Federation, an alliance of business groups.