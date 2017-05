Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-daily-star-publisher-dick-anthony-dies-at-81/

Former longtime Daily Star Publisher Richard J. “Dick” Anthony died May 2.

He was 81.

Anthony retired Aug. 31, 1998 after 14 years of leading Oneonta’s daily newspaper. He was associated with Ottaway newspapers, the former parent company of The Daily Star, for 37 years.