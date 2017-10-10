Former Detroit Free Press Columnist Harry Cook Dies at 78
Harry T. Cook — clergyman, classical scholar, journalist and all-round upsetter of complacency and indifference — barreled out of Bellaire to become one of Detroit’s most passionate voices for peace and justice.
For more than 50 years, Cook called out from pulpits, newspaper columns, books and blogs for greater caring — confronting racial and economic divisions, wars and military adventures and the tangles of reason and religion.
