Obituaries People 

Former Detroit Free Press Columnist Harry Cook Dies at 78

Joe Swickard | Detroit Free Press October 10, 2017

Harry T. Cook — clergyman, classical scholar, journalist and all-round upsetter of complacency and indifference — barreled out of Bellaire to become one of Detroit’s most passionate voices for peace and justice.

For more than 50 years, Cook called out from pulpits, newspaper columns, books and blogs for greater caring — confronting racial and economic divisions, wars and military adventures and the tangles of reason and religion.

Comments:

