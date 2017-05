Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-detroit-news-cartoonist-wright-dies-at-77/

In marveling at Larry Wright, it was always difficult to describe, with any accuracy, the size and sum of his talents.

He drew images, people — and cats — marvelously. He had a playful wit. And his wide range of interests matched his intellect, all of which made a longtime cartoonist professionally unique and personally indispensable.