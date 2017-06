Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-dispatch-publisher-dies-at-88/

Dorothy “Dot” Crymes Tucker — who served as president, publisher and editor of Charlotte Publishing Inc., which owned and operated The Charlotte Gazette and The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch for many years — died Wednesday.

The 88-year-old Keysville native suffered from kidney failure, according to her son, Otis O. “Bo” Tucker III.