Josiah Pollard Rowe III, the former owner and publisher of The Free Lance–Star, a two-time Fredericksburg mayor and tennis player who was a driving force to establish two local indoor tennis complexes, died Saturday afternoon at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 90.

