Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-gainesville-sun-city-editor-clif-cormier-dies/

Marine veteran and former Gainesville Sun reporter and city editor Clif Cormier died Saturday at age 98.

Cormier, who was born in 1918 in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, died while undergoing treatment at the Terrace Health & Rehabilitation Center in southwest Gainesville following a 10-day hospital stay after being diagnosed with pneumonia, said his daughter and only child Leslie Samler of Sanibel.