Joseph George Karius, 77, died Dec. 15, 2016, from non-Hodgkins lymphoma at home in Tomahawk.

Joe was born July 8, 1939, in Milwaukee, the son of James and Louise (Ament) Karius. He graduated from Marquette University High School in 1956.