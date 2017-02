Like & Share E&P:

Former Kalamazoo Gazette editor James R. Mosby Jr. died this morning, Feb. 12. He was 79.

Mosby, a native of Detroit, had a 37-year career in journalism at four newspapers throughout Michigan.