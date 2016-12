Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-news-press-editor-columnist-joe-workman-dies/

In his final News-Press column in 1997, Joe Montgomery Workman described how he rolled into Fort Myers in a red 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air with a few bucks in his pockets and $100-a-month car payments.

Workman, who died Tuesday at age 78, retired after a 35-year career he thought would last all of two years and settled with his wife Grace on Fort Myers Beach.