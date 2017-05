Like & Share E&P:

Abe D. Jones Jr. so exemplified the title of “arts editor” at the News & Record, he’s the only person who has ever held it.

He “knew everybody and everything about the local arts scene,” said Allen Johnson, News & Record editorial page editor and former features editor.