James A. Dunlap, a former editor of The Herald who over decades helped guide statewide journalism advancements and led Shenango Valley civic activities, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. He was 95.

Mr. Dunlap, who would have turned 96 on Jan. 27, passed away at Woodside at Shenango on the Green, an Alzheimer’s care facility in New Wilmington.

