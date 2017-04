Like & Share E&P:

Greg Kleven, an oft-decorated sports reporter who spent more than four decades chronicling local sports in the Twin Cities, has died.

Kleven, 66, died April 23 following an illness. He had retired less than a year ago, logging more than 43 years working for several suburban newspapers that have been under the Sun Newspapers banner.