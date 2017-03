Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-sun-times-editor-ralph-otwell-dies/

When deadlines and explosive investigative stories created pressure inside the Chicago Sun-Times newsroom, Ralph M. Otwell remained calm, thoughtful and judicious, even in a journalism era when it was almost expected that some staffers would occasionally yell and kick wastebaskets, or even pick up a typewriter with the aim of throwing it.

Mr. Otwell, a longtime Evanston resident, died March 8 at 90 at Evanston Hospital.