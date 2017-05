Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-tallahassee-democrat-publisher-erwin-potts-dies-at-85/

Erwin Potts, who led the Tallahassee Democrat for three years before lifting the McClatchy newspaper chain to national prominence, has died.

Potts, 85, died May 18 following injuries suffered in an accident at his vacation home in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He was a resident of El Dorado Hills, Calif.