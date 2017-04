Former Telegraph Journalist, Managing Editor Walt Sharp Dies At 72

Like & Share E&P:

A former, 21-year journalist and managing editor at The Telegraph died Friday morning at his home in Dallas after a four-month illness.

Walt Sharp, 72, worked at The Telegraph from 1975 until 1996, leaving to take a position at Fleishman Hilliard International Communications in St. Louis. He later transferred to Texas, retiring from Fleishman Hilliard in April 2010 to join its sister company, Vox Global, as senior vice president-senior partner.