Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/former-times-union-editor-columnist-dan-lynch-dies-at-71/

Dan Lynch, an old-school newspaperman who was also a novelist, producer of documentary films, radio and TV host, political candidate and teacher, died Sunday at a hospice in Delray Beach, Fla., where he moved after decades in the Capital Region. He was 71 and had been battling lung cancer. His death was confirmed Monday by his daughter Kelly Lynch, a local morning radio personality on WGY-AM and TV anchor for WNYT NewsChannel 13.