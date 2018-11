Matthew Tully’s love affair with journalism began when he was 3 years old, sitting on the sofa with his Uncle Rob while the two pored over Chicago-area newspapers. A young Tully studied the comics first before his uncle introduced him to the sports pages.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/indianapolis-star-columnist-matt-tully-dies-at-49/