Jack Trawick, an editor who coordinated the Winston-Salem Journal’s 1971 Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the effects of strip mining in Appalachia, died Saturday at Forsyth Medical Center. He was 80.

Trawick died of complications of leukemia, said his son, Michael Trawick.