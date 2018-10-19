Obituaries People 

Jerry Wolkowitz, Asbury Park Press Freelancer and Longtime EMT, Dies at 56

Alex N. Gecan,Kala Kachmar,Steph Solis and Kathleen Hopkins | Asbury Park PressOctober 19, 2018

Jerry Wolkowitz, a longtime EMT and journalist, has died nearly six months after a brutal, allegedly racially motivated beating left him on life support. He was 56.

Wolkowitz, described as an “innocent soul” by younger medics he took under his wing, was walking near his Harding Road apartment on the morning of May 1 when authorities believe 26-year-old Jamil S. Hubbard of Sayreville beat him and dragged him into a parking lot.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/jerry-wolkowitz-asbury-park-press-freelancer-and-longtime-emt-dies-at-56/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *