Obituaries People 

John Heath, Former Publisher of The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet, Dies at 81

Stephen Fastenau | Island Packet November 9, 2017

A Lady’s Island man who oversaw major changes to Beaufort County newspapers has died.

John Heath, former publisher of The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet, died Monday. He was 81.

Heath oversaw The Island’s Packet’s transition to a daily newspaper from a weekly publication and transitioned the Gazette from an afternoon paper to a daily morning product, according to his obituary.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/john-heath-former-publisher-of-the-beaufort-gazette-and-the-island-packet-dies-at-81/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *