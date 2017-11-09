John Heath, Former Publisher of The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet, Dies at 81
A Lady’s Island man who oversaw major changes to Beaufort County newspapers has died.
John Heath, former publisher of The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet, died Monday. He was 81.
Heath oversaw The Island’s Packet’s transition to a daily newspaper from a weekly publication and transitioned the Gazette from an afternoon paper to a daily morning product, according to his obituary.
