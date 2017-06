Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/john-mcgee-former-executive-with-the-news-and-courier-dies-at-94/

John Frampton McGee, a former executive and comptroller with The News and Courier and The Charleston Evening Post, died Friday. He was 94.

McGee was born Jan. 9, 1923, in Charleston, son of Hall T. McGee and Gertrude Wyman Frampton McGee.