Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/john-quinn-former-editor-in-chief-of-usa-today-dies/

After a long and distinguished career in journalism that included serving as editor in chief of USA TODAY, John Quinn died Tuesday in Rhode Island.

His health had been failing for some time before he returned to the hospital Monday, according to those close to him and his family. He died among family Tuesday afternoon.