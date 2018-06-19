Lloyd Thomas, who really was the Westminster Herald for seven decades – publisher, editor, reporter, heck, he probably swept up the floors, too – died June 10 at the assisted living home in Anaheim where he lived in recent years. He was 95.

A 1941 graduate of Huntington Beach High School who served in the Army in Europe during World War II, Thomas in 1947 joined the newspaper his brother Lynn Thomas had founded a year earlier, and soon found himself in charge of the entire operation when Lynn Thomas left the area.