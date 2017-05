Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/longtime-dpa-sports-editor-passes-at-68/

Longtime Daily Post-Athenian Sports Editor Jack Slayton passed away Monday morning, leaving a legacy of uncompromising sports coverage, but more importantly, a deep caring for his community, the youth he covered and the people that he met.

Slayton, 68, began working at The DPA in 1975 and quickly became a staple of the community in his 42 years of working at The DPA.