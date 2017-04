Like & Share E&P:

She cared about our readers. Whether it was an easy-to-read recipe, a list of best gardening practices or a well-written play review, Melanie Munk intended to provide good information for Everett Daily Herald subscribers.

Munk, the Herald’s features editor from 1998 until her retirement in 2014, died April 10 in Everett. She was 64.