Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/longtime-houston-chronicle-photographer-james-jake-nielsen-dies-at-54/

Longtime Houston Chronicle photographer James “Jake” Nielsen’s tools of the trade extended far beyond cameras and lenses. He had instinct. Patience. Talent. Fierce curiosity. A sincere love for people, places and stories.

And he was generous. If he had knowledge or a resource, he was quick to teach or share. That was his key to unlocking friendships with people in all stations of life.