For more than three decades Charles “Charlie” R. Moser made sure Ellwood City area residents were provided with a wealth of local news.

Moser, 92, the longtime editor of The Ledger, died Monday at Carriage Court Care Home in Shenango Township of natural causes. Moser was born Dec. 1, 1924, in New Castle to the late Fredrick and Bertha Moser.