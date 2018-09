Al Carson died Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Pettigrew Rehabilitation Center.

Al loved his family, especially all the females that came with his marriage to Betsy, in 1998. He dearly loved Durham, and his 32 years covering Sports, and Food and Features at the Herald Sun newspapers, before it was sold to Paxton in 2005. He loved Oxford, and the Oxford Public Ledger, which he edited for 8 years.