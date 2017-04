Like & Share E&P:

James L. (Jim) Morriss Jr., 80, died April 12, 2017, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Bentonville.

Morriss was the longtime editor of The Springdale News and The Morning News. The Morning News was the result of merging The Springdale News with the Northwest Arkansas Morning News of Rogers. The publication later became the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.